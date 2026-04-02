Sharjah Children launches virtual activities, programmes

SHARJAH, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Children, an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has announced the activation of its virtual activities and programmes via the Teams platform. The initiative, launched in response to current challenges, targets children in all centers across the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as the general public aged 6-12.

This step aims to ensure the continued provision of the best services and programmes for children, fostering creativity and helping them think innovatively and flexibly, achieve success in artistic, literary, and scientific fields, and opening doors to a future full of opportunities and aspirations.

The programme also delivers educational content that promotes values of loyalty and belonging, strengthens a sense of responsibility towards the nation and society, and preserves authentic Emirati customs and traditions among future generations.

The programmes include diverse workshops in the fields of arts, literature, life skills, and theater, presented in an interactive and engaging way.

Khawla Sharif Al-Hawai, Director of Sharjah Children, emphasised that the shift to delivering virtual programmes stems from a commitment to providing a safe and innovative learning environment that contributes to developing children's talents and reinforcing their values, while ensuring the continuity of learning under all circumstances.

Al-Hawai added, "Adopting virtual activities is a strategic choice that allows children to learn interactively, based on exploration and discovery, in line with their nature and needs in the digital environment."