UAE participates in IMO Facilitation Committee meetings

LONDON, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the 50th session of the Facilitation Committee of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), held with the participation of member states and relevant international organisations.

The participation reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening its active role in advancing the global maritime transport system and supporting international efforts aimed at improving the efficiency, security, and sustainability of maritime operations.

During the meetings, Mohamed Khamis Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the IMO and Vice-Chair of the Committee, emphasised the importance of strengthening the security and safety of maritime navigation, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region. He welcomed the steps taken by the Committee in reaffirmation of the declaration issued by the IMO Council during its 36th extraordinary session.

The Committee expressed concern over the impact of attacks targeting commercial vessels, and the resulting implications for international maritime traffic and the safety of seafarers. It called for continued cooperation with relevant stakeholders and the adoption of necessary measures to develop a framework that enhances maritime security, while also providing regular updates to member states on developments in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman, and the Arabian Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

With regard to the development of the Facilitation Convention, the Committee approved two proposals submitted by the UAE, drawing on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. These proposals included measures to facilitate ship crew changes, enhance the provision of vaccinations through national programmes, and ensure access to medical care during public health emergencies of international concern. They also included aligning the International Health Regulations issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the provisions of the Convention.

Al Kaabi also chaired the working group responsible for drafting the Committee’s resolution on guidelines to prevent stowaways from boarding ships and to define responsibilities for addressing such cases.

In addition, he participated in the review of the roadmap for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), which falls within the Committee’s scope of work.

The UAE also contributed to a proposal for the development of a non-mandatory code on maritime cybersecurity, which was approved by the Committee, with the involvement of the relevant technical committees.