Sharjah Private Education Authority reviews education developments with schools

SHARJAH, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Private Education Authority held a coordination meeting with private schools' headmasters in Sharjah via Zoom call, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve institutional communication and stay updated with education new developments.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in the presence of Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the Authority, along with department directors in the Authority and the participation of private school principals in the emirate, in addition to the participation of educational directors from the Sharjah Education Academy.

This meeting comes as a continuation of the meeting held last week with the Private School Principals Council, within the framework of an integrated approach aimed at unifying visions and enhancing joint coordination.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in education, including leading learning, enhancing the quality of students’ lives in the educational environment, and the readiness of schools for distance learning. The discussion covered ways for turning challenges into opportunities and highlighted the academic programmes offered by the Sharjah Academy for Distance Education during this period.

Dr. Muhadditha emphasised that it is essential to form an effective partnership between the Authority and educational institutions, and address the upcoming various changes, thus ensuring smooth continuation of qualitative education.

Ali Al Hosani stressed the SPEA’s dedication in assisting private schools to find practical solutions that contribute to create a sustainable educational environment.