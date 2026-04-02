Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure develops integrated customer service ecosystem

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) continues to advance an integrated customer service ecosystem built on the adoption of global best practices, most notably the Global Star Rating System for Services.

This contributes to enhancing the quality of government services and elevating customer experience within a comprehensive customer-first approach that aligns with the UAE Government’s direction toward digital government and zero bureaucracy.

The adoption of the Global Star Rating System for Services represents one of the strategic pillars of government service development. It is designed to deliver an exceptional and seamless customer experience based on advanced international standards that focus on service and channel quality, ease of access, and procedural efficiency.

Laila Al Blooshi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at MoEI, said that the implementation of the system provides a comprehensive framework for enhancing the service ecosystem by unifying service delivery standards across various government channels and ensuring a consistent customer experience. This helps guarantee the delivery of high-quality services in line with the best international practices.

She explained that the ministry has aligned its service delivery channels - including the contact centre, website, and smart application - within an integrated system that supports the requirements of global classification standards and contributes to improving the customer journey and increasing satisfaction levels through the continuous use of digital technologies and data analytics.

Al Blooshi added that the contact centre is one of the key pillars of the customer service ecosystem, relying on smart communication management systems and unified knowledge bases, ensuring the provision of accurate and consistent information across all channels. This approach enhances responsiveness and improves the efficiency of government service delivery.

She further noted that MoEI has achieved strong results across key performance indicators. Overall customer satisfaction with contact centre services reached 96 percent, while the first-call resolution rate stood at 91 percent. The average transaction quality score reached 92 percent, while the employee professionalism index rose to 90 percent.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, she explained that the ministry has developed its website into an integrated government platform offering 121 digital services and bundles, while also adopting advanced systems for real-time performance monitoring and data analysis. These measures contribute to improving service quality, proactively addressing technical challenges, and enhancing the user experience in line with global classification standards.

The ministry has also enhanced its smart application in accordance with international best practices through continuous improvements based on usage data analysis and customer feedback. Additionally, it has implemented the interactive ASK MOEI platform, powered by generative AI technologies, which facilitates access to information and services and improves the speed of responses to inquiries.

The UAE Government adopts an integrated and advanced system for monitoring feedback, suggestions, and complaints, reflecting a proactive approach centred on understanding and continuously analysing the customer experience.

As part of this system, initiatives, most prominently 171 Tawasul, Customer Pulse, the Mystery Shopper, and Customer Councils, collectively raise public awareness of the role of monitoring and community engagement tools as a comprehensive framework for analysing customer experience and enabling individuals to actively participate in the development of government services and institutional improvement through multiple accessible and interactive channels.