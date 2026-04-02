Sharjah Institute for Heritage participates in Istanbul fair

ISTANBUL, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage participated in the 2026 Istanbul International Heritage Fair and Conference, focused on restoration, archaeology, museums, and library technologies.

The event took place at the Yeni Kapı Eurasia Exhibition Centre, attracting cultural institutions, heritage experts, and specialists from around the world.

Addressing the opening session, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, emphasised that cultural heritage serves as a civilisational bridge fostering dialogue between peoples. He highlighted Sharjah’s pioneering role in preserving tangible and intangible heritage and revitalising historic cities.

Dr. Al Musallam explained that Sharjah’s commitment to heritage began in the 1980s under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The approach recognised that heritage encompasses not only buildings and historic sites but also living memory, cultural practices, and inherited traditions, reflecting a comprehensive cultural identity.

He also took part in the scientific programme, presenting Sharjah’s heritage protection initiatives. He highlighted major restoration projects, historic site revitalisation, and documentation and academic publication efforts.

Projects discussed included the restoration of old Sharjah city, historic homes, forts, markets, and heritage villages in Khorfakkan, Al Luluya, and Al Zubara, as well as the development of Al Dhaid oasis and revival of traditional irrigation systems such as aflaj. He stressed that heritage preservation is closely linked to scholarly documentation, noting Sharjah’s role in publishing specialised books and journals to transform experience into academic references.

Dr. Al Musallam noted that UNESCO’s selection of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage as a Category II international centre for capacity building in intangible heritage underlines Sharjah’s global standing.

The institute will also host a session titled “Restoration projects in the Emirate of Sharjah,” led by Eng. Sultan Al Hammadi. The session will showcase the institute’s work in restoring heritage landmarks—including forts, castles, walls, historic homes, markets, and old neighbourhoods—balancing tangible and intangible heritage, using environmentally suitable materials, adopting international best practices, and involving students and local communities in restoration efforts.

Participation in the Istanbul event reinforces Sharjah’s global presence and facilitates knowledge exchange with international heritage organisations.