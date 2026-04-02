Abu Dhabi to host International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Abu Dhabi will host the 3rd edition of the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026, aligning with the UAE’s leadership vision in declaring 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” and its commitment to promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, and cohesive societies.

The conference will be held under the theme, “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community,” from 3rd to 5th June 2026.

Presented by Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, in partnership with Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (USA), and with the support of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

Building on previous editions, the conference aims to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, and intercultural dialogue in the context of rapid digital transformation and new media, while exploring how AI technologies impact family and society and shape both individual and collective awareness.

It also examines their implications on family relationships and social identity, particularly among younger generations, emphasising the ethical use of these technologies to strengthen social cohesion, safeguard family values, and combat misinformation.

The conference brings together government officials, academic institutions, international organisations, and private sector partners, within a shared vision to foster civilisational dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, and reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence in an era of unprecedented digital transformation.

It further underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting constructive global dialogue and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international hub for digital coexistence and cross-cultural collaboration.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said hosting the conference reflects the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the family and addressing the societal impact of emerging technologies.

"When managed with awareness and responsibility, technology becomes a powerful tool for strengthening social cohesion and promoting a culture of tolerance and coexistence," he stated.

Dr. Seppe Verheyen, Director of the Interfaith Institute Department at the Abrahamic Family House, stated, “As AI becomes an increasingly present force in how we think, communicate, and relate to one another, the question is no longer what AI can do, but what it should serve. At its core, innovation must remain anchored in human dignity, empathy, and mutual respect. In a world shaped by algorithms, it is our shared values that must guide technology, ensuring it strengthens families, deepens understanding across cultures, and sustains peaceful coexistence within our societies.”

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Centre, said that rapid digital change is transforming social interaction and requires greater ethical awareness and investment in digital culture.

He emphasised that investing in digital culture plays a crucial role in guiding these transformations positively, enhancing societies’ ability to adapt while preserving their cohesion amid rapid change.

The conference will address a number of key themes that reflect the depth of digital transformation and its direct impact on family and society, including digital parenting in the age of AI and strategies to promote healthy family dynamics, besides the role of social media in shaping identity and family values, along with its associated challenges and opportunities as well as the relationship between AI and society.

Additionally, it will discuss the ways to balance innovation with ethical responsibility, along with mechanisms to combat digital misinformation in order to protect families and communities, and the impact of AI on emotional intelligence and human relationships, as well as the role of technology in promoting tolerance and building inclusive digital societies.

It will also explore the ethics of AI-generated content and its implications for families, the role of virtual communities in strengthening family cohesion, and the importance of digital literacy as a tool for building inclusive and resilient societies. Additionally, it will examine the impact of AI and digital gaming on socialisation within the family.