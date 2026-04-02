Fourth International Autism Conference to open April 25 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the fourth International Autism Conference from 25th to 28th April at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, reinforcing its position as a global hub for supporting People of Determination.

The conference is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, with wide international participation from experts, specialists and decision-makers.

Organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination in collaboration with Lotus Holistic Group, ADNOC and the global platform Skills4Mind, the event is held in strategic partnership with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, alongside a broad network of international partners.

The fourth edition builds on the growing success of previous editions. The third edition in 2025 recorded more than 2,000 participants from 15 countries, underscoring the conference’s expanding international presence and its establishment as a global platform specialising in autism.

The UAE recorded the highest participation with 1,360 attendees, alongside more than 400 international participants from across continents.

The upcoming edition will focus on expanding international participation, enhancing the use of AI in diagnosis and rehabilitation, launching advanced training programmes, and developing evidence-based service models to achieve sustainable impact extending from individuals to families and society.

The conference will cover six main pillars: AI and innovation, scientific research, social inclusion, inclusive workplaces, excellence in healthcare, and inclusive education.

Its programme includes a specialised scientific conference, practical workshops, an AI training bootcamp, and an innovation exhibition showcasing the latest technological solutions.

The event coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, highlighting the central role of families in rehabilitation and empowerment, and reflecting a national approach linking service quality with family stability.

Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “We are building on previous achievements by expanding the use of AI, strengthening international partnerships, and translating conference outcomes into practical applications that improve quality of life.”

He added, “We focus on achieving sustainable impact through cross-sector integration, empowering families, and developing evidence-based services that enhance the comprehensive empowerment ecosystem.”

Amina Al Hidan, CEO of the International Autism Conference and CEO of Lotus Holistic Group, said the fourth edition builds on a well-established scientific and societal journey aimed at developing an integrated system supporting individuals with autism and their families in line with global best practices.

She noted that the 2025 campaign "Smile… Your Smile Makes Them Happy" evolved into a national movement promoting awareness, inclusion and empowerment.

She added that selecting actress Jumana Murad as Autism Ambassador 2026 reflects her ability to convey humanitarian messages effectively and contribute to raising community awareness.

Dr. Taha Ridene, Founder of Skills4Mind and Director-General of Data and AI Strategy, and Head of the AI and Innovation track, said the conference will highlight the AI's role in supporting individuals with autism through early detection tools, personalised learning, and enhanced communication and emotional support.

He stressed the importance of responsible governance and transparency in deploying these technologies to ensure reliability and sustainable human impact.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants from over 25 countries, featuring leading international experts and speakers, alongside launching high-impact initiatives, training programmes, and expanding the innovation and technology exhibition.

Participation indicators from the third edition showed strong sectoral diversity, with over 480 education specialists, more than 400 healthcare providers, and over 380 therapists.

In terms of representation, 78 percent were direct service providers, 12 percent represented family and community support entities, and 10 percent were leaders and policymakers.