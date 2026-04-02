EDGE debuts multi-domain defence solutions at FIDAE 2026, Chile

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group will mark its first participation at FIDAE 2026, Chile, expanding its presence in Latin America. From 7th to 12th April, EDGE will showcase a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions across air, land, and cyber domains, reflecting its integrated, multi-domain approach to modern defence.

“Our debut at FIDAE highlights EDGE’s expanding role in Latin America’s defence technology landscape," said Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial. "Building on our existing partnerships in the region, EDGE has positioned itself to offer highly disruptive systems while supporting local economic growth and technology development opportunities."

Chile presents a unique operational environment, with an extensive and diverse geography that demands integrated approaches to surveillance and security, he added. "In this context, we are focused on providing a broad portfolio of the latest force multiplying technology that enables our customers to achieve their national and civil security objectives.”

In the air domain, EDGE will showcase unmanned aerial systems (UASs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), alongside loitering systems and precision-guided munitions (PGMs). A key highlight will be the HT-100 unmanned helicopter and REACH-S medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAS.

On land, EDGE will present its AJBAN MK2 and HAFEET MK2 armoured vehicles, engineered for mobility, protection, and operational effectiveness across diverse terrains.

EDGE will feature cyber defence and secure communications solutions that enable resilient and protected operations, safeguarding networks against digital threats. This includes KATIM’s suite of ultra-secure communications systems tailored to mission-critical applications.

In electronic warfare, EDGE demonstrates systems to protect operations in contested electromagnetic environments. Highlights include the BORDERSHIELD autonomous border surveillance and security system, along with the GPS PROTECT 2 and GPS PROTECT 4 anti-jamming solutions.

The display will also feature non-lethal technologies for public safety and civil security operations.

The Group’s debut participation at FIDAE is the latest development in an ongoing partnership with regional security forces and organisations.

Earlier in March, EDGE signed a Letter of Intent with the Ministry of National Defence of Ecuador to deliver a major security infrastructure programme focused on modernising surveillance systems and strengthening border protection capabilities.