Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association announces details of Barcelona International Championship

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association on Thursday announced the details of the Barcelona International Championship, which will be held on Sunday in Barcelona, with wide international participation.

The one-day event will be held at the La Marbella Municipal complex, featuring male and female competitors across multiple age divisions, including kids, juveniles, juniors, youth, men, and masters, from both genders, for amateurs and professionals.

Zaid Egleton, Operations Director at the Association, confirmed that the official weigh-in procedures will be held in two periods: the first from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on 4th April, and the second from 8:00 am to 9:00 am on 5th April. The competitions will start at exactly 10:00 am Barcelona time.

He explained that the first-place winner in the professional category will receive 600 points in the annual international ranking, in addition to a cash prize, which enhances the importance of the championship and its technical value, and attracts elite players from around the world.

The championship forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to expand jiu-jitsu globally and strengthen its position as a leading centre for the sport through international competitions that promote participation and talent development.

This event reflects the continued successes achieved by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association in leading the global scene of the sport, thanks to the great support from the UAE's leadership, which has helped establish the sport as a key part of its national sporting identity.

This sport also contributes to enhancing the values of discipline, patience, endurance, self-confidence, and focus, which have become part of the sporting identity of the UAE, and which have enabled Abu Dhabi to consolidate its position as a global capital of jiu-jitsu.