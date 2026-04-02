ADNOC recognised with 14 awards at Oil & Gas Middle East Awards

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC has received 14 awards at the Oil & Gas Middle East Awards 2026 in Dubai, underscoring the reliability, resilience and excellence of its people and operations.

The company’s impressive performance at the awards ceremony, winning approximately half of the awards, reflects its position as a leading, progressive global energy company and the significant growth and transformation achieved in recent years.

The awards were given to employees and projects across the ADNOC Group, recognising strong performance across the energy value chain, delivery of operational excellence, success in deploying advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and responsible energy production.

They also highlight strong leadership, workforce empowerment and continued progress in safety, decarbonisation and the execution of large-scale projects.

Spanning upstream, downstream, technical, digital and support functions, the awards reflect the depth of capability across ADNOC’s integrated portfolio.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of ADNOC Upstream, said, “The Oil and Gas Middle East awards reflect the extraordinary people, projects and operations that underpin ADNOC’s reliability, resilience and focus on long-term value creation. We dedicate the awards to our frontline employees and to the UAE’s frontline workers who safeguard our nation and ensure the continuity of ADNOC’s operations.”

Recognition from Oil & Gas Middle East highlights ADNOC’s decades of disciplined investment, long-term planning, project execution and value creation, as well as the implementation of advanced technology, AI and robotics to drive the next phase of growth and expansion.

ADNOC’s Oil & Gas Middle East Awards 2026 winners saw the Operational Excellence Leader of the Year award won by Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO, ADNOC Onshore, while the Industry Voice Award went to ADNOC Offshore.

The Unsung Hero Award was won by Alyaziya Alkaabi, Piping Engineer, ADNOC Sour Gas, while the Sustainability Advocate of the Year award went to Samar Al-Hameedi, Vice President, Climate Change, ADNOC. The Rising Energy Star Award was won by Basma Al Bishr, Head of Planning and Performance, ADNOC Offshore, and the Energy Woman of the Year award went to Shamma Al Shehhi, Manager, Wells & Petroleum Engineering, ADNOC.

The Workforce Empowerment Award went to ITQAN, ADNOC Offshore Future Ready National Talent Accelerator, while the Shutdown & Turnaround Excellence of the Year award went to Borouge. The Energy Transition Project of the Year award went to ADNOC Gas, CO₂ Recovery & Injection (CRI), and the Energy Innovator of the Year award was won by ADNOC Sour Gas, SRU Energy Optimisation.

The Decarbonisation Strategy Award went to ADNOC, Carbon Management Framework, while the Exploration Project of the Year award went to ADNOC Onshore, UAE Unconventional Exploration Fast-Track Programme. The Innovation in Action Award went to ADNOC, World-First Novel Hybrid EOR Technology Deployment, and the HSE Champion of the Year award went to ADNOC Offshore, Imtithal HSE Assurance Programme.