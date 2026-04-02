UAE announces agenda for President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horse Racing 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses has unveiled the details for its 33rd edition, under the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The 2026 season cements the Cup’s legacy as the most prestigious and valuable Arabian horse racing series in history, with total prize money surpassing the AED20 million mark. This historic expansion follows the record-breaking success of the 32nd edition, which saw 354 horses compete in front of more than 400,000 spectators at the world’s most renowned tracks.

The series also achieved a massive digital footprint with over 500 million views, providing a robust foundation for this year’s ambitious global tour.

The season officially kicks off in Tunisia on 19th April, moving to the legendary Churchill Downs in the United States on 30th April, followed by France on 10th May.

The tour continues through Sweden on 6th June, Italy on 21st June, Morocco on 28th June, Germany on 5th July, Netherlands on 26th July, United Kingdom (Newbury) on 14th August, Spain on 15th August, Belgium on 1st September, Türkiye on 6th September, Russia on 12th September, United Kingdom (Doncaster) also on 12th September, and Poland on 27th September.

The series then transitions to the Arab world, visiting a new station in Syria on 9th October, followed by Libya on 24th October, and Egypt on 31st October.

The grand finale will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 20th November.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said, "The support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has made this Cup a bridge between the UAE and the world. We are implementing a global strategy to elevate the value of the Purebred Arabian horse across four continents, and reaching 19 stations is a testament to this leadership."

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the series, stated, "The 33rd edition represents a historic turning point. By partnering with iconic venues like Longchamp, Churchill Downs, and Doncaster, the Cup has become the premier strategic partner for the world’s greatest racing festivals. We are proud to present the strongest and most expensive series in the history of Arabian horse racing."

Launched in 1994 based on the vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the series was created to honour and promote the Arabian horse globally.

For over 33 years, the Cup has grown into the world’s most prestigious event of its kind, preserving authentic heritage while reinforcing the UAE’s central role in the international equestrian community.