AURAK expands global academic network through strategic international partnerships

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has expanded its global academic network through a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed recently with leading universities from the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, reinforcing its commitment to delivering globally connected, student-centred education.

These partnerships form a key pillar of AURAK’s strategic vision to position itself as the North Star University of the Northern Emirates, aligned with the UAE Education Strategy 2030 and the emirate’s growing status as a hub for tourism, investment and innovation.

Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, commented, “At AURAK, our goal is to build a dynamic global network of partnerships that transforms opportunity into impact for our students and faculty. These collaborations are not merely agreements; they are pathways that connect our community to world-class education, cutting-edge research and meaningful international experiences, ensuring our graduates are equipped to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive world.”

Among the newly established collaborations is an agreement with the University of Bath, which creates accelerated pathways for AURAK students to pursue graduate studies at one of the world’s top-ranked institutions.

AURAK has also signed an MoU with the University of Liverpool. This partnership opens opportunities for postgraduate and experiential learning, while fostering joint research projects and academic exchanges.

Similarly, the agreement with the University of Leeds establishes a robust framework for student mobility and graduate study pathways at a leading research-intensive university, paving the way for deeper academic engagement and interdisciplinary initiatives.

AURAK has partnered with the University of Ottawa, one of Canada’s most prominent research universities, to provide students with access to advanced academic pathways and hands-on training opportunities.

In healthcare education, AURAK has entered into agreements with Saba University School of Medicine and the Medical University of the Americas, offering students a pathway to pursue a US-style Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree through a structured 3+3 academic model. It targets students enrolled in AURAK’s BSc in Biotechnology programme.

The MoUs collectively reflect AURAK’s broader mission to bridge academia and industry, foster innovation and empower students with the skills, knowledge and global perspective required to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.