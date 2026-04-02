Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship 2026 to kick off Friday

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship 2026 will begin on Friday and run until 5th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring 155 horses from 12 countries.

The Organising Committee for Arabian Horse Events and Championships, in coordination with the Dubai World Trade Centre, said that preparations have been completed, with technical and administrative teams in place and facilities ready to accommodate owners, handlers and spectators.

The championship will see wide participation from leading local and international stables and breeders, highlighting its status as one of the most prestigious Arabian horse beauty competitions worldwide, with prize money totalling $4 million.

The opening day will feature the preliminary female horse rounds, with 63 horses competing across four heats, some of which are divided into two categories (A and B).

A panel of nine judges from seven countries will oversee the competition, ensuring transparency and maintaining the event’s international standards.

Qusai Obeidallah, Championship’s General Manager, said participation has increased significantly compared with last year, when 124 horses from eight countries took part.

He added that the number of participating horses has risen by about 25 percent, while the number of countries has grown by 50 percent.

Obeidallah said entries are selected through a qualification system based on international competitions, with 40 to 50 horses holding the highest international ratings.