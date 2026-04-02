UAE Attorney-General receives Jordan Ambassador in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has received Jordan’s Ambassador to the UAE Majed Thalji Qatarneh, at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan and their commitment to enhancing cooperation in support of mutual interests and development in both countries.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the level of bilateral cooperation, noting the continued growth and progress of UAE-Jordan relations across various sectors.