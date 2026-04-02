EU, UK stress need to safeguard navigation in Strait of Hormuz

BRUSSELS, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call.

The discussions come as Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will participate in an emergency virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday, convened by Britain and involving a coalition of around 35 countries led by France and the United Kingdom, to discuss reopening the strait and ensuring safe passage.

Starmer said on Wednesday that a “de-escalation” of the conflict and reopening of the Strait is “the most effective way” to address Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Thursday’s meeting will “assess all viable diplomatic and political measures we can take to restore freedom of navigation, guarantee the safety of trapped ships and seafarers and to resume the movement of vital commodities”, Starmer said.

Ministers and representatives from several countries are taking part, reflecting widening international concern over the continued disruption to one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

Last month, the group of 35 countries issued a joint statement condemning what it described as the “effective closure” of the strait, reaffirming that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law.

Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive of the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank, said “the most likely final outcome” of the conflict is some form of European involvement in ensuring safe passage through the Strait.

“In my view, once there is some form of ceasefire, there is no choice for the Europeans but to become involved in some way or form,” he said.