Al Zeyoudi reaffirms UAE’s leadership in advanced healthcare, cosmetic medicine

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has highlighted the UAE's position as a leading regional hub for cosmetic medicine and specialised healthcare.

His remarks came during the opening of Tajmeel Clinic, operated by Burjeel Holdings in Dubai’s Jumeirah, which focuses on advanced medical treatments, supported by global clinical expertise and individualised care.

“The expansion of specialised healthcare services in the UAE reflects the continued development of a world-class, innovation-driven healthcare sector. Investments by Burjeel Holdings in advanced fields, including aesthetics and regenerative medicine, support evolving patient needs and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for healthcare excellence,” said Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

“Dubai continues to set the pace for innovation in aesthetic medicine, and Tajmeel reflects how we see this space evolving. Our focus is on creating an environment where care is thoughtful and precise. This flagship represents our commitment to raising clinical and experiential standards, and we are committed to expanding specialised services to more communities,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The clinic offers integrated services ranging from consultations to recovery, including advanced cosmetic treatments, dentistry and surgical procedures, supported by the latest regenerative medicine technologies.