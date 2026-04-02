Hillhouse Investment opens new office in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Hillhouse Investment Management , one of the world’s leading global private alternative asset managers, on Thursday announced the opening of a new office within ADGM and that it has obtained a Category 3C license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The new office reflects Hillhouse’s long-term commitment and confidence in the region’s rapidly evolving financial ecosystem and its dedication to supporting both investment activity and client partnerships across the UAE, as well as the broader Gulf region.

Hillhouse has already established a strong presence across businesses in the UAE through several investments, including Virtuzone and Clara via its business services platform Ascentium, as well as Hartland International School and North London Collegiate School in the education real estate space via its real assets investment arm Rava Partners.

The Abu Dhabi office will further strengthen the firm’s ability to source opportunities, execute investments and partner with local stakeholders.

“As one of the world’s largest private alternative asset managers, their decision to establish a regional presence in ADGM reflects Abu Dhabi’s stature as one of the top global financial centres and reinforces its position as a stable and trusted destination for global businesses," said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM.

Established in 2015, with the ambition of transforming Abu Dhabi into a global hub for business and finance, ADGM is one of the world’s leading financial hubs and largest financial districts, connecting global investors with regional opportunities.

Abu Dhabi’s stable economic foundations, strong regulatory framework, and long-term focus on diversification have positioned it as a natural bridge between East and West – a role that continues to expand as global capital seeks resilient, pro-growth markets.

In recent years, the centre has entered a period of accelerated growth, becoming the fastest-growing financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) and the region’s largest financial centre in terms of active licences.

Adam Hornung, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Hillhouse Investment, said, “Hillhouse has built strong partnerships with investors, businesses, and government entities across the region for a number of years. This new office will help us continue strengthening those ties and commitments further. We have strong confidence in Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s most important financial and investment hubs, and we are excited to welcome new local colleagues and advisors in the region who will support our platform to expand regionally across the UAE and the wider GCC.”