UAE air defences engage 19 ballistic missiles, 26 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defences on 2nd April 2026 engaged 19 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 457 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 2,038 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as nine fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 191 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.