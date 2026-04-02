Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development reconstitutes Investment Advisory Council

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) has reconstituted its Investment Advisory Council for a new term.

The Council comprises experts from diverse nationalities and professional backgrounds, with extensive experience in agricultural investment management, agricultural finance, investment opportunity assessment, and governance enhancement.

The Council is chaired by Dr. Nasser Bakr Alkahtani, Advisor to the Chairman and Envoy of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND). The Council also includes the following members: Dr. Salman bin Saleh bin Salman Al-Duhailan: Associate Professor of Economics, College of Sharia, Al-Ahsa, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mohamed Ali Yassin: Financial and investment sector expert and Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghaaf Investments, a Lunate company; Prof. Mohsen El Batran: Emeritus Professor of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, Cairo University, and Chairman of the Agriculture Committee at the Senate; Mohamed Osman Abdelgadir Elzain: Former Executive Director of the Investment Sector at the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development; and Dr. Shalan A. Edan Al Mashikhi: Former Director of the Studies and Development Department at the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development.

Established in 2024, the council serves as a key advisory body, providing guidance on investment opportunities and overseeing the performance of AAAID’s portfolio, including direct investments and those managed through funds.