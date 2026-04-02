Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship to kick off Friday in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The second round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) will begin on Friday at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with strong participation from athletes representing leading clubs and academies.

The three-day event will open with under-18, adult and masters divisions for men and women on Friday, followed by Under-14 and Under-16 categories on Saturday. The competition will conclude on Sunday with the Under-12 and kids divisions.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Round 2 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is an important stage in the season, as clubs begin to build their points from each match within the round system."

He added that hosting the event in Fujairah supports efforts to expand the sport across the UAE and strengthen its presence in different emirates.

Hamdan Alnajar, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club under-18 athlete (purple belt), said, "Our preparations for this round have been different, with more focus on technical and tactical details, especially in managing matches and dealing with different opponents. We want to deliver a performance that shows our progress.”

The championship is part of an eight-round series held across the UAE during the season, including five rounds in the Gi category and three in No-Gi. It supports strong competition between clubs, helps develop athletes, and continues to grow jiu-jitsu’s impact in the community.