DEWA’s Annual General Assembly approves dividend distribution of AED3.1 billion for H2 2025

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) said its shareholders approved a dividend of AED3.1 billion for the second half of 2025 at the Annual General Assembly held on Thursday.

The virtual meeting, chaired by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of DEWA, was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO, board members, and shareholders representing 91.53 percent of the shareholders.

The Annual General Assembly has approved DEWA’s Board of Directors’ recommendation regarding the distribution of a cash dividend amounting to AED3.1 billion (6.2 fils per share) for the second half of 2025, which is intended to be paid to the company’s eligible shareholders in April 2026. The record date shall be Monday, 13th April 2026.

“Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for finance, trade and tourism, as well as an advanced model for innovation, sustainable development and investment," said Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA. "This is underpinned by robust strategic planning, sound governance and a strong ability to adapt to rapidly evolving global changes.”

In 2025, DEWA continued to deliver strong operational and financial results, driven by sustained growth in demand for electricity, water and cooling services, alongside investments in clean energy projects and digital infrastructure.

DEWA’s consolidated annual revenue increased by 6.02 percent to AED32.84 billion in 2025, primarily driven by rising demand for electricity, water and cooling services. The group’s annual profit after tax increased by 25.17 percent to AED9.06 billion compared to the previous year.

Al Tayer said, “Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, DEWA remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sustainability and long-term growth.”

He added that 2025 marked a significant milestone in DEWA’s journey, with the group recording unprecedented revenue of AED32.8 billion, EBITDA of AED17.3 billion and an operating profit of nearly AED11 billion for the first time.

Net profit after tax reached AED9.06 billion, covering an annual dividend of AED6.2 billion, approximately 1.5 times.

The rapid growth in demand for DEWA's services reflects the robust growth of Dubai’s economy. Electricity peak demand grew by 5.8 percent to 11,391 MW, and water daily peak demand increased by 7 percent to 487 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) compared to the previous year.

DEWA continues to pursue higher levels of excellence across all activities, especially driving the green energy agenda and promoting Dubai’s progress to Net Zero by 2050.

"In this regard, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with an original plan of 5,000 MW on a single site, is now targeting a capacity of 8,000 MW by 2030. Out of DEWA’s total current installed power capacity of 17,979 MW at the end of 2025, clean energy capacity accounted for 21.5 percent, and we expect this to reach 36 percent by 2030, avoiding over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” added Al Tayer.

He continued, “We have been successful in attracting leading global developers to Dubai through the IPP and IWP model, to sustainably produce electricity and water at the world’s lowest unit cost. Total investment in infrastructure to date exceeds AED237 billion. In 2025, we invested AED11.8 billion mainly to enhance renewable energy generation and expand the transmission and distribution networks. This was essential to serve our continuously growing customer base, which increased by nearly 57,000 new electricity and water accounts in 2025, surpassing 1.3 million accounts.

"The efficiency of our network is demonstrated by the line loss of electricity (2 percent), line loss of water (4.4 percent), and customer minutes lost (CML) of 0.82 minutes per customer per year, all of which are the lowest worldwide.

DEWA has been a pioneer in leveraging digitalisation and AI based processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, ensure the security and reliability of services and improve customer experience.

This strategy has proven successful, and today DEWA rank first globally in 13 key utility performance parameters and two regional indicators across the core domains of generation, transmission, distribution and customer service.