Nahyan bin Mubarak opens forum on family cohesion in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed on Thursday that the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening family cohesion and social unity as the fundamental pillars of national stability and sustainable development.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, "The UAE: Cohesive Families in a Nation Deeply Rooted in History and Traditions," held at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the nation’s true strength is found not only in its resources but in a moral and social fabric defined by unity, shared values, and visionary leadership.

The forum convened a prominent assembly of religious, intellectual, and community leaders from across the Emirates to discuss the vital role families play in safeguarding society and reinforcing national unity.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the family remains central to building resilient communities, observing that all religions highlight the family unit as a primary source of compassion, responsibility, and social stability.

Participants echoed these sentiments, describing the UAE as a global benchmark for tolerance where an inclusive environment fosters mutual respect among people of diverse cultures and faiths.

During the sessions, several religious leaders remarked that the UAE represents a unique model of human coexistence, providing an environment built on cooperation and respect where individuals live without discrimination. They underscored that true belonging is best expressed through responsible citizenship, a value deeply rooted in religious teachings.

The forum concluded by highlighting the essential contribution of Emirati families to national development, particularly as the country observes the “Year of Family,” further cementing the household as the core of the nation's future progress.