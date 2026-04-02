UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.