UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall that affected several regions, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Afghanistan and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.