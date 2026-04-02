UAE President and King of Jordan discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation in phone call

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

The two sides discussed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE, Jordan, and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and a threat to regional peace and security.

They also reviewed the fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, affirming their commitment to continued consultation and coordination in a manner that benefits both countries and their peoples.