Tawazun, Ma'an sign agreement to support social initiatives in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement - Tawazun and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an have signed a three-year partnership agreement aimed at advancing social responsibility initiatives and supporting community development programmes across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and Eng. Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

The agreement reflects both parties’ shared commitment to contributing to Abu Dhabi’s social priorities through collaborative programmes and innovative solutions that enhance community wellbeing and sustainable development.

Under the agreement, Tawazun will support selected social initiatives implemented by the Authority, reinforcing the role of strategic partnerships in driving meaningful social impact.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi stated, "We deeply appreciate the continued collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, which reflects the strength of partnerships across the government, private, and third sectors, while aligning with Abu Dhabi’s social priorities and the objectives of the Year of Family (YoF).”

“This agreement underscores the Council’s commitment to fulfilling social responsibility requirements and strengthening partnerships that contribute to sustainable community development. Through our collaboration with the Authority, we aim to support impactful initiatives that enhance social cohesion and contribute to the wellbeing of the wider community,” he added.

Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri said, "This partnership with Tawazun reinforces our commitment to fostering community engagement, as well as enabling impactful initiatives aimed at addressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi. The Authority believes in the power of collective efforts. Connecting the public, private sector and civil society to collaborate on launching impactful programmes enhances the quality of life for communities across Abu Dhabi. By working together with Tawazun, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that address social priorities and contribute to the emirate’s long-term development goals."

The agreement also provides a framework for ongoing coordination between both entities to identify priority social projects, monitor implementation progress, and ensure effective governance and reporting mechanisms in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic social agenda.