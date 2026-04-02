UN Chief urges immediate halt to war in Middle East, backs diplomatic solution

NEW YORK, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate halt to the war in the Middle East and for current diplomatic efforts to be given a chance to achieve a peaceful solution based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

He warned of the dangers of the ongoing war, which has entered its second month, and its global repercussions.

In statements today, Guterres made direct appeals to the concerned parties, calling on both the United States and Israel to immediately stop the war, and on Iran, on the other hand, to immediately cease attacking its neighbours.

He noted that the Security Council has condemned these attacks and stressed the need for Iran to respect freedom of navigation.

The Secretary-General warned of the consequences of the war, which are now being felt globally, including restrictions on freedom of navigation, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising food and energy prices and particularly affecting the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

He pointed to the dispatch of his Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, to the region to support diplomatic efforts, affirming that conflicts do not end on their own and that dialogue is the only way to avoid further destruction. He emphasised the need to seize the current opportunity for a peaceful solution.