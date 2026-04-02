Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches mandatory accreditation for engineering consultancy offices in Fire Protection & Life Safety

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched a mandatory accreditation initiative for engineering consultancy offices in Abu Dhabi in the field of Fire Protection and Life Safety Engineering.

This initiative represents the first regulatory model of its kind in the UAE, aimed at enhancing the quality of engineering designs related to fire protection and safety systems, improving compliance with approved standards, and contributing to the protection of lives and property, as well as strengthening the overall public safety framework in the emirate.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). It requires engineering consultancy offices to obtain a classification in Fire Protection and Life Safety Engineering Consultancy, by successfully completing the Certified Fire Protection Engineer (CFPE) programme. This step is expected to enhance the competency of specialised engineering professionals and improve the quality of design and review processes for fire protection systems in buildings and facilities.

Under this initiative, engineering professionals within consultancy offices in Abu Dhabi will undergo an internationally recognised training and professional accreditation programme, enabling them to obtain the Certified Fire Protection Engineer (CFPE) certification. This will contribute to standardising design, review, and compliance practices in line with NFPA standards, thereby enhancing the quality of engineering project outputs and reinforcing the highest levels of safety in buildings and infrastructure.

The authority further clarified that completing the required training and obtaining the CFPE certification, as well as its inclusion within the classification management system of the DMT, will become a mandatory requirement for engineering consultancy offices when submitting fire protection system designs in Abu Dhabi.

The deadline for completing the training programmes and obtaining the official certification has been set for 1st September 2026. After this date, preliminary engineering design submissions from consultancy offices will not be accepted unless the registered engineer holds a valid CFPE certification.

The authority emphasised that the launch of this initiative aligns with its ongoing efforts to advance fire protection and life safety systems, enhance compliance with international standards in the design and implementation of fire protection systems, and support the achievement of the highest levels of safety within the community, safeguarding lives and property.