RTA announces launch of Technical & Future Competency Framework

DUBAI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of the Technical and Future Competency Framework, aimed at establishing a clear vision for the capabilities of human resources in the years ahead by aligning required skills with accelerating technological advancements and global shifts.

The initiative reflects RTA’s strategic commitment to enhancing corporate performance through modern approaches to human resources development, a key pillar of corporate excellence.

It also reinforces RTA’s role as a proactive government entity in anticipating future job requirements and designing solutions that strengthen organisational readiness for decades to come.

The new framework marks a major strategic step to identify and develop core and specialised technical competencies, alongside future competencies linked to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation. It also defines professional proficiency levels for each role and outlines technical career pathways, while enhancing RTA’s ability to deliver more advanced training programmes and design modern performance and competency management frameworks.

This approach supports the development of talent capable of strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness and leading the future of mobility and government services in the emirate.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “The launch of the Technical and Future Competency Framework marks the beginning of a transformative strategic phase in RTA’s journey. It serves as a strategic enabler to enhance employee readiness, enhance corporate practices, and align future job planning with the priorities of the Government of Dubai. The framework also supports RTA’s continued leadership in innovation and government excellence.”

She added, “This achievement reflects RTA’s standing commitment to adopting global best practices in human capital management, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the leadership’s vision to shape a sustainable and resilient future across mobility, infrastructure, and advanced technology fields.”