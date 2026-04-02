Shajah Police reaffirm commitment to workplace safety

SHARJAH, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police (SP) has concluded their participation in the third Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Conference, organised by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The two-day event brought together a wide range of government and private sector entities, alongside industry experts.

The force's involvement demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhancing workplace health and safety regulations and fostering a culture of prevention. The main goal of these efforts is to raise awareness of regulatory requirements and encourage proactive compliance. This will lower risks and raise safety standards in all sectors.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Safety, said the event reflects Sharjah Police’s continued focus on building strategic partnerships and exchanging expertise.

He added that the organisation remains committed to initiatives that enhance quality of life, align with international best practices, and support sustainable working environments.

The department talked about several projects that fall under the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System at the conference.

These included electronic registration services, workplace incident reporting mechanisms, and the classification of establishments based on risk levels. It also showed how incident data can be used to plan training that will help prevent problems and make things better all the time.