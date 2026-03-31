UAE Ambassador meets with Panama’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

PANAMA CITY, 31st March, April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Panama, met with Javier Martínez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, at the Ambassador’s residence.

During the meeting, the two sides explored friendship ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Panama and explored ways of developing them across various fields, particularly in the investment and economic sectors.

The discussions also included future steps to reinforce bilateral relations, building on previous collaborations to serve mutual interests.

The two sides also addressed ongoing developments both regionally and internationally, particularly the brutal terrorist Iranian attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of countries in the region.

In this regard, Martínez-Acha affirmed his country's solidarity with the UAE and described the attacks as a threat to regional stability, and commended the UAE's role in promoting regional security and peace.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for the Republic of Panama’s support, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to continuously strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation to fulfil the aspirations of the two friendly countries and enhance security and stability in the region.