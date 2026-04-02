DoH designates eight specialised Autism diagnostic centres for early diagnosis, intervention

ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- In efforts to enhance early diagnosis and timely intervention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the emirate’s healthcare sector, has designated eight specialised Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnostic centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region.

This initiative brings children and their families access to accurate diagnosis and early support services within an integrated healthcare ecosystem.

The designation of the diagnostic centres aims to standardise and strengthen autism diagnostic services across the emirate, while improving access through minimised assessment wait times.

All designated centres are required to schedule an initial assessment within 14 days of receiving a referral or booking an appointment, to support early identification and timely intervention in children’s health and developmental outcomes.

The centres will receive children through appointments booked directly by parents or via referrals through several coordinated pathways, including ADPHC’s “Well-Child” visits programme, nurseries and schools and other healthcare facilities. This further enhances early access and ensures comprehensive coverage across the emirate.

Dr Fayeza Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH, said, “This designation of specialised autism centres sets a clear, consistent standard for accelerating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis and unifying care pathways across the Emirate. Ensuring clarity of the care journey for families and provide access to timely assessments, further reflecting Abu Dhabi’s broader model of planning, regulating, and delivering care through an integrated system that prioritises quality and long term outcomes.”

These centres will follow an integrated model that strengthens collaboration across the health, education, and community sectors and reinforces partnerships with relevant stakeholders to support individuals with ASD and their families throughout the care journey.

The designation of the centres follow a structured evaluation process designed to ensure consistency, quality, and long term sustainability of services. Facilities were assessed across multiple domains, including governance and leadership, workforce capability, clinical pathways and care processes, the facility environment, family and community engagement, and data and quality systems.