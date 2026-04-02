Security Council reaffirms commitment to GCC sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity

NEW YORK, 2nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council today reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and regional safety of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), praising their role in supporting international peace and security.

This came in a presidential statement issued by the Council during a special high-level briefing held at the UN headquarters in New York. The session was chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

The Council commended the GCC’s contributions to regional and international stability, highlighting its efforts in mediation, preventive diplomacy, and the provision of technical and financial support. It also acknowledged the GCC’s significant role in peacekeeping operations and its active engagement in UN humanitarian activities.

The statement stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and the GCC in maintaining international peace and security. It further emphasised the need to develop institutional cooperation through intensified regular dialogue and the strengthening of coordination mechanisms and information exchange, particularly in conflict prevention, peacemaking, counter-terrorism and humanitarian response.

In this context, the Council called upon the UN Secretary-General to include practical recommendations for strengthening this cooperation in his next report to both the Security Council and the General Assembly.

The statement encouraged continued joint efforts to address challenges of mutual concern, including maritime, food and water security. It also called for promoting the participation of women and youth in peace and security efforts, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Furthermore, the statement pointed to the pivotal role of regional organizations in facing current challenges, stressing the necessity of developing effective partnerships between the Security Council and these organizations according to Chapter VIII of the UN Charter. The Council reaffirmed its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

At the start of the meeting, Council members heard briefings from Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, regarding aspects of cooperation between the two organizations and current shared challenges.