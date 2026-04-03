China's central bank adds 12 banks as digital yuan operators

BEIJING, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's central bank announced Thursday that it has added 12 banks to its list of authorized institutions for digital yuan operations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The move aims to promote the steady development of the digital currency, improve the inclusiveness of its services, and meet public demand for secure, convenient and efficient digital yuan services, according to the People's Bank of China.

The newly added operators, including China CITIC Bank, China Everbright Bank and Huaxia Bank, will be linked to the central bank's digital yuan system.

They will begin offering digital yuan services after completing operational and technical preparations.

The central bank said it will continue to expand the number of operators in order to encourage broader market participation and support innovation.