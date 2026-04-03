UAE Olympic Committee reviews electoral, appeals regulations

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic Committee reviewed electoral regulations governing sports federations and clubs during a two-day workshop held at its headquarters in Dubai.

The sessions focused on the electoral regulations and the central electoral appeals regulations, part of broader efforts to strengthen governance, transparency and standardise procedures across the country’s sports bodies.

The workshop follows regulations approved at the Committee’s General Assembly meeting in February and aims to support federations and clubs in aligning electoral processes with international best practices.

Dr Mohammed Fadlallah, Legal Advisor to the UAE Olympic Committee, led the technical discussions, saying that the framework is designed to ensure equality and independence in electoral processes while reinforcing efficiency, transparency and accountability through unified systems and clearly defined roles.

The workshop also included a review of the unified regulation governing the formation and mandate of the Electoral Appeals Committee, which operates in line with the Olympic Charter, international federation rules and relevant governance frameworks.

Representatives from national sports federations and clubs took part in detailed discussions over the two days, raising queries and receiving clarifications to support effective implementation.

Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the UAE Olympic Committee, such specialised legal workshops are essential amid rapid developments in the Olympic movement, reaffirming the Committee’s commitment to developing comprehensive electoral and appeals regulations.

He added that a similar session was held with sports clubs across the UAE to broaden awareness among stakeholders.