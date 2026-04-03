UAE Pro League board reviews UAE-Qatar Joint Tournament

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Pro League reviewed the evaluation of the UAE-Qatar Joint Tournament during its ninth periodic meeting.

The board reviewed key performance indicators related to the ADIB Cup final for the current season, as preparations continue for the upcoming match. They also discussed the latest updates on preparations for the technical workshop ahead of the 2026–2027 sports season.

The board further reviewed fans' attendance reports across various league competitions, along with marketing and commercial performance reports.

The meeting was chaired by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi and attended by board members, the Chief Executive Officer, and the administrations' directors.