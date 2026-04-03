Drones hit Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, fires reported, no injuries

KUWAIT, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said that the ​Mina al-Ahmadi refinery ‌was hit ‌by drones ​early on Friday, setting off fires at operating units, ​according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), ​but ‌no ​injuries were ​reported.

The corporation said emergency and firefighting teams immediately activated response plans to contain the fires and prevent them from spreading.

It added that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of personnel and protect the site.