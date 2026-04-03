Sharjah Private Education Authority discusses improving nursery performance

SHARJAH, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) reviewed developments in the emirate’s nursery sector, addressing key challenges and ways to enhance operational and educational performance.

The discussions took place during a virtual meeting chaired by Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Authority, with the participation of Director-General Ali Al Hosani, nursery directors and education leaders.

Participants examined current sector conditions and remote academic and training programmes delivered by the Sharjah Education Academy, exchanging views on improving early childhood education services.

Dr. Al Hashimi emphasised the importance of strong collaboration between the authority and early education institutions, highlighting the need for readiness to adapt to changes while maintaining high-quality, safe, and stimulating learning environments.

Al Hosani reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting nurseries by listening to their needs and working together to implement practical and sustainable solutions that enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

The meeting is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening coordination and integration with early childhood institutions, supporting excellence, and reinforcing the quality of education across Sharjah.