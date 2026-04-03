FDI arrivals to Korea hit record $7.14 billion in Q1

SEOUL, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) of international companies in the Republic of Korea reached a record US$7.14 billion in the first quarter, government data showed Friday.

The tally marked an 82.9 percent increase from $3.9 billion recorded during the January-March period of last year, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

New FDI commitment promises also went up 0.1 percent on-year to $6.41 billion in the January-March period, marking the second-highest figure for the first quarter.

The ministry said that Korea continues to see growth in FDI commitments, recording high FDI pledges of over a combined $36 billion in 2025.

This year's new foreign investment promises were centred on semiconductor, secondary battery, AI data centres, offshore wind power and other advanced industries, the ministry added.

By industry, FDI pledges in the service sector gained 21.5 percent on-year to $4.33 billion through March, driven by robust demand in finance, retail and communications, while those in the manufacturing sector slumped 47.6 percent to $1.24 billion.