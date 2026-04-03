Vietnam exports surge over 17% in Q1

HANOI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s exports remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026, reaching nearly US$100 billion, up more than 17 percent year-on-year.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), export performance stayed robust, with total turnover hitting nearly $97 billion by mid-March, marking a 17.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Key export drivers included electronics and high-tech goods. Shipments of computers, electronic products and components surged by over 40 percent, while phones and related parts rose by 23.1 percent, and machinery and equipment exports increased by 18.2 percent.