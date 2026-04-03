UN Security Council stresses maritime security, freedom of navigation

NEW YORK, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council stressed the need to uphold international law, including ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation in key waterways, describing them as essential to global economic stability and energy security.

The remarks came in an agreed presidential statement issued following a meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States, amid warnings over rising regional tensions.

The Council called for intensified international and regional efforts to support multilateral dialogue and advance political solutions aimed at achieving lasting peace.

It also underscored the importance of strengthening coordination between the UN and the Arab League to address growing security challenges in the region and enhance responses to regional crises.

The statement highlighted alignment in the two organisations’ objectives, particularly in supporting political solutions to conflicts, and described their cooperation as key to maintaining international peace and security.

The Council urged greater joint efforts in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and post-conflict recovery, including through technical and financial support.

It renewed calls for de-escalation in conflict zones, protection of civilians and infrastructure, and unhindered humanitarian access, while stressing the importance of implementing the Gaza conflict resolution plan adopted on 29th September 2025.

The Council welcomed continued institutional coordination between the UN and the Arab League, including regular meetings, and noted a planned meeting in Geneva in July 2026 to further strengthen cooperation.

It also acknowledged the role of Arab states in peacekeeping operations and the contribution of the UN liaison office to the League in Cairo, particularly in supporting women and youth in peace efforts.

The statement further stressed the need to expand cooperation in tackling cross-border threats such as terrorism and organised crime, welcoming enhanced coordination with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.