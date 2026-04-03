Abu Dhabi Fund for Development showcases milestones in 2025 Annual Report

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has released its 2025 Annual Report, presenting a comprehensive overview of its development trajectory and its strategic role in advancing sustainable development globally, while reinforcing the competitiveness of the UAE economy and enabling the international expansion of national exports.

The report outlines the fund’s integrated approach to leveraging innovative development finance and investment solutions to foster long-term economic collaborations with partner countries. This approach aligns with the UAE’s foreign development assistance policy and reflects its sustained commitment to supporting inclusive and resilient economic growth.

It further highlights ADFD’s strategic contributions to the UAE’s key national priorities, including the UAE Export Development Policy, UAE Centennial 2071 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, through targeted initiatives led by Abu Dhabi Export Office, ADFD’s export financing arm. These initiatives are designed to unlock new opportunities to help advance the global presence of UAE products and services.

ADFD’s cumulative financing reached AED250 billion by the end of 2025, benefiting a total of 108 countries worldwide since its inception. These figures reflect the significance of its development impact, as well as its growing role as a reliable partner in supporting the economic growth of partner nations. The total includes AED158.96 billion in concessional loans, AED58.23 billion in government grants, and AED2.18 billion in direct contributions.

In 2025, the fund financed 13 strategic development and investment projects valued at AED2.2 billion, targeting priority sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure (including housing, transport, and logistics), education, technology, and water security. These investments have contributed to advancing economic growth and enhancing the quality of life across beneficiary countries.

In parallel with its global development mandate, ADFD continues to play a key role in strengthening the UAE’s national economy by enabling the internationalisation of local enterprises. By the end of 2025, ADEX had extended AED6.6 billion in financing, facilitating the entry of UAE exporters into more than 40 international markets and supporting over 34 export-focused financing agreements.

This reflects a strategic emphasis on expanding private sector participation, enhancing export competitiveness, and enabling UAE companies to capitalise on emerging global opportunities.

In terms of investments, the fund delivered strong operational performance, with total investments reaching AED13.59 billion. These were directed through a strategic approach that supports economic development in partner countries, strengthens financial systems, and creates sustainable job opportunities while ensuring long-term financial stability.

Regarding ADFD’s 2025 achievements, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minster, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADFD, said, “ADFD continues to play a leading role as one of the UAE’s key development arms, serving as a strategic engine that transforms its vision of translating partnerships into tangible outcomes for a prosperous future. Since its inception, the Fund has connected the UAE to the world, sharing its development expertise and strengthening its position as a model institution supporting international economic stability and sustainable community development.”

He added, “Since 1971, ADFD has advanced development beyond financing, building real economic capacities in partner countries. By enabling communities to invest their resources and create opportunities, the Fund directly improves quality of life - its efforts have been recognised both regionally and internationally through credible awards, reflecting its commitment to enabling strategic projects that advance key sectors.

“Globally, the Fund has pioneered an innovative investment model, expanding and diversifying its portfolio across emerging and established markets. This approach aligns economic returns with partner countries’ development objectives while creating sustainable local employment, reaffirming ADFD’s status as a leading financial institution with global impact. At a national level, Abu Dhabi Export Office (ADEX), ADFD’s export financing arm, further strengthens the UAE’s vision of globalising Emirati products by enabling companies to access new markets, reinforcing confidence in the quality and competitiveness of UAE industries and supporting economic diversification.

“In 2025, the Fund further solidified its role as a forward-looking development entity, anticipating and responding to economic transformations, maintaining its reputation as a trusted international partner, and promoting sustainable growth worldwide.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADFD, commented, “Since its establishment, the UAE has believed that cooperation and partnership among nations are the foundations of stability and prosperity. Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) brings this vision to life, serving as a key pillar of the UAE’s global presence through development diplomacy, one of the country’s main soft power drivers, rooted in solidarity, shared progress, and humanitarian values.

“For over 50 years, the Fund strengthened its global role as a national institution that positions development as a tool for peace and prosperity. Working closely with governments and international organisations, ADFD has launched initiatives tailored to the needs of developing nations. It has consistently demonstrated that development is a powerful form of diplomacy, while mobilising people and resources to build a more stable future.”

He added, “Today, ADFD continues to advance in line with the UAE’s long-term strategic goals and the UAE Centennial 2071, by introducing new cooperation models and expanding partnerships with regional and international organisations. These efforts enable ADFD to respond effectively to global economic and humanitarian shifts, while ensuring its programmes deliver meaningful impact.

“ADFD’s achievements reinforce its role as a strategic pillar of the UAE’s soft power, reflected in its recognition at the Sharjah Government Communication Awards for Best Investment in “Soft Power” to Support Communication Programmes, underscoring its ability to connect national vision with humanitarian purpose. We invite governments and international institutions to strengthen joint action and build inclusive partnerships that help shape a sustainable future for all.”

Commenting on the report, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “The 2025 Annual Report provides a strategic overview of the Fund’s sustained development journey, implemented in collaboration with partner countries and international institutions, in alignment with the UAE’s vision of placing sustainable development at the core of global economic and social stability.

He added that through the integration of advanced resources and expertise, ADFD has advanced high-impact projects that deliver sustainable infrastructure, foster long-term economic growth, and generate tangible benefits for communities.

He continued, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to champion a development model rooted in strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange. This approach is evident in ADFD’s innovative financing instruments and the expansion of international collaborations. By linking global developmental outcomes with support for the national economy, the Fund also facilitates the growth of UAE exports and strengthens the country’s position as a key player in international markets."

ADFD continues to implement its development strategy through an integrated and forward-looking framework that reinforces the UAE’s position as a proactive global partner in sustainable development. The fund remains committed to advancing innovative financing solutions, strengthening international collaboration, and delivering measurable impact that supports economic resilience, social progress, and long-term sustainability.