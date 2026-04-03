Dubai Basketball one step away from playoff: EuroLeague

SARAJEVO, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The EuroLeague confirmed that Dubai Basketball’s recent victory over French side AS Monaco has returned the team to the contention for playoff spots in its debut season in the competition.

Dubai secured a 101-91 win over Monaco on Thursday in Round 35 of the 2025-2026 season, strengthening its chances with three regular-season games remaining.

The victory raised Dubai’s record to 18 wins and 17 losses, placing the team just one win away from entering the top 10, amid a tight race for playoff qualification.

The league noted that this result, combined with Red Star Belgrade’s loss to Partizan Belgrade, helped Dubai reduce the gap with direct rivals and gave the team a significant boost in the playoff race.

Dubai faces three crucial matches in April: against Zalgiris Kaunas of Lithuania on 7th April, Istanbul of Türkiye on 10th April, and finally Valencia of Spain on 17th April, in decisive games to determine the teams advancing to the playoffs.