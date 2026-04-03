ALC extends Research Grants Programme grants deadline to April 30

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has extended the application deadline for its Research Grants Programme to 30th April 2026, citing strong demand for the initiative.

The extension for the programme’s sixth edition, held in 2026, reflects growing interest in the Centre’s efforts to support Arabic-language research and expand its role across various fields of knowledge.

The ALC invited researchers and creatives to apply through its website in line with approved criteria, aiming to attract high-quality projects that advance knowledge production in Arabic.

The Research Grants Programme aims to support authorship of academic books and encourage Emirati, Arab, and Arabic-speaking researchers to submit high-quality projects that promote the use of Arabic in research and authorship, while building a solid knowledge base that enriches the Arabic library and keeps pace with rapid scientific and cultural developments.

The programme offers six to eight research grants every year with a total value of up to AED600,000 for research studies that comply with the approved academic standards.

Entries are submitted across six categories: Arabic Lexicon, Academic Curricula, Literature and Criticism, Applied and Computational Linguistics, Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers, and Manuscript Editing.

Research must be written exclusively in Arabic and comprise a minimum of 50,000 words. Submissions must adhere to approved academic standards and present clear theoretical and methodological frameworks, and include a well-defined work plan.

Projects must be original, recent, and unpublished, and must not have received prior support from any other entity.

Proposals are subject to rigorous scientific evaluation in accordance with international standards, taking into account the quality of the research, its expected impact, its relevance to the ALC’s strategy, and the research track record of participating scholars.

Since its launch in 2021, the Research Grants Programme has awarded 35 research grants under the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies, aiming to publish outstanding scholarly works awarded grants under the Research Grants Programme.