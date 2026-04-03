Iran attacks Kuwait power, water desalination plant

KUWAIT, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced Friday morning that one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked by Iran.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the ministry’s official spokesperson Eng. Fatima Hayat as saying that the attack occurred at dawn on Friday, resulting in material damage to some of the plant’s components.

She added that the technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, according to the approved emergency plans, to deal with the repercussions of the incident and maintain operational efficiency.