Asian-African Parliamentary Council condemns Iranian attacks on GCC states, Jordan

BEIRUT, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian-African Parliamentary Council (AAPC) strongly condemned the Iranian attacks aimed at destabilising the security and stability of the region, particularly targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Saud Al-Hujailan, First Vice President of the Council, said in a statement that repeated provocations in key maritime corridors, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, constitute a clear violation of international law and norms and pose a direct threat to maritime security and global energy supplies, calling for urgent international action to halt these violations and ensure safe navigation.

Al-Hujailan stressed that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of state sovereignty and a dangerous escalation requiring a firm international stance to end such practices and prevent their recurrence.