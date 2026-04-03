NCM forecasts rise in temperatures, longer daylight in April

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said April is part of the first transitional season (spring), marked by rapid changes and variability in atmospheric pressure, leading to fast-changing weather conditions.

The NCM said in a statement that the sun continues its apparent movement northwards towards the Tropic of Cancer, resulting in a gradual increase in daylight hours across the Northern Hemisphere, alongside a steady rise in temperatures across most parts of the country. Mean temperatures are expected to increase by 3 to 5°C during April compared to March.

During this month, the influence of the Siberian high-pressure system weakens, while the region is affected by extensions of low-pressure systems in the upper and surface layers moving from west to east, including extensions of the Red Sea trough or systems approaching from the east. When these depressions deepen, cloud cover increases over some areas, with chances of rainfall.

Humidity is expected to decrease slightly compared to March, especially during the second half of the month. However, there remains a chance of fog and mist formation over scattered areas, particularly during the first half of April, with a gradual decline in frequency in the latter half.

According to climatic statistics, the average temperature during April ranges between 25°C and 30°C, with average maximum temperatures between 32°C and 37°C, and minimum temperatures between 20°C and 23°C. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 46.9°C in Al Ruwais in 2012, while the lowest was 5.0°C in Jebel Jais in 2013.

The average wind speed is around 13 km/h, with the highest recorded wind speed reaching 121.3 km/h in Jebel Hafeet in 2013, and the highest wind gust recorded at 137 km/h at Al Ain Airport in 2003.

The average relative humidity is around 43 percent, with maximum levels ranging between 62 percent and 82 percent, and minimum levels between 17 percent and 28 percent. The highest frequency of fog was recorded in 2015, with 11 foggy days and four misty days.

Regarding rainfall, the highest amount recorded in April was 260.3 mm in Khatam Al Shaklah in Al Ain in 2024.