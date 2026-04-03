Bahrain intercepts, destroys 188 missiles, 445 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) have intercepted and destroyed 188 ballistic missiles and 445 drones targeting Bahrain since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the BDF's General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

"These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security," the statement added.