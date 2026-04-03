UAE Team Emirates-XRG to compete in Tour of Flanders

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG is set to compete in the second Monument of the 2026 season, the Tour of Flanders, with Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar leading the team’s ambitions to defend its title.

The team heads into the race following a strong showing at Milano-Sanremo and an impressive performance at the E3 Saxo Classic, aiming to retain the title secured in the previous edition.

The Tour of Flanders, known as De Ronde, is one of the most demanding and prestigious races on the global cycling calendar. Spanning 278 km, it features cobbled sectors and steep climbs that provide a stern test for riders, alongside a passionate Belgian crowd that adds to the race’s unique atmosphere.

Pogačar has an outstanding record in the race, having claimed his first title in 2023 after a fierce battle with Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, before returning in 2025 to secure his second victory with a decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont. He now targets a third title in 2026 as he looks to defend his crown.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG has announced a strong line-up to support Pogačar, including classics specialist Florian Vermeersch, alongside Mikkel Bjerg and Nils Politt. Rui Oliveira and António Morgado provide additional tactical options, while the squad is completed by Ron Herregodts and Julius Johansen to support the team in the early stages of the race.

Pogačar said, Pogačar: “I’m very pleased to be going back to Flanders to defend the title. The way the whole team rode in Milano-Sanremo was so impressive, and if we can carry that into the next few weeks, I think we can achieve some great results.

Flanders is one of the biggest heartlands of cycling and the energy around this race is something special and a pleasure to be a part of. Since my last race, I’ve been training while also keeping an eye on the racing and cheering on the teammates from home, so I’m excited to be getting stuck into the action again.”