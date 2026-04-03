Twelve Asians sustain injuries by falling debris from missile interception in Abu Dhabi’s Al Ajban area

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the Al Ajban area caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, authorities confirmed that the incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by six individuals of Nepali nationality and five individuals of Indian nationality.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, one major injury sustained by an individual of Nepali nationality.